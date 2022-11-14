Gusserane NS sees big interest at open night

There was a great buzz of excitement around Gusserane National School as it embarked on its 2022 Open Evening.

Despite the inclement weather the pupils, joined by their families and the extended school community, skipped into school to show off their projects, artwork, musical abilities and their science and technology knowledge.

The open evening also offered prospective pupils an opportunity to view the school, meet the staff and see what the school has to offer.

The school principal, Ms Foxe, along with her colleagues Deputy Principal Ms Roche, Ms Boyle, Ms O’ Connor, Ms Hanrahan, SNA Pamela and school secretary Sandra were on hand to welcome the pupils and their families and were available to answer any questions prospective families had.

Visitors were welcomed into each classroom where classwork was proudly displayed.

STEM stations were demonstrated by 5th and 6th class pupils. Music and singing could be heard throughout the corridors as pupils sang songs from The Cranberries to Wagon Wheel. They also sang their school anthem proudly.

Visitors were also treated to tin whistle, accordion and ukulele playing. Children were encouraged to take part in art, weaving and construction activities. The various school committees – Student Council, Green Schools committee, Active Schools committee and Amber Flag committee were present and eager to share news of their recent projects and ambitions.

Past pupils were given the opportunity to view some old photographs, reminisce about their time in the school and observe some of the changes that have occurred in the school since their last visit.

The present pupils were fascinated to listen to the tales and stories they had to share.

Ms. Foxe was delighted to be able to facilitate a gathering of the whole school community and showcase the work of their hard-working pupils and staff along with the resources the school has in place. She expressed a massive thank you to the Board of Management and Gusserane N.S. Parents Association for all of their hard-work preparing teas, coffees and some fabulous baking on the night.