Gritter proving effective in Gorey during icy weeks

A new gritter purchased for the Gorey district has made a “huge difference” to roads during cold temperatures, said Executive Engineer Joanne Kehoe.

Speaking at the recent Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District meeting, Executive Engineer Joanne Kehoe said that the gritter had been purchased for regional and local roads in November.

“We developed 110 km of a route which addresses roads in Gorey town and problem routes on higher ground. We’ve been doing that on a trial basis and it seems to have made a huge difference.”