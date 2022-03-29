Green skills summit maps out County Wexford’s economy of the future

Having committed to reducing its carbon emissions by 50 per cent by the year 2030 and becoming carbon neutral by 2050, Ireland must explore ways to expand and amend its economy accordingly. A core aim of the government is to enhance its green skills job market, to create new career paths for young graduates and those looking to reskill. To that end the inaugural Further Education and Training (FET) Green Skills Summit took place in Wexford’s County Hall last week. Led by SOLAS, the Further Education and Training Authority in collaboration with Education & Training Boards Ireland (ETBI) the summit was opened by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD.

Speaking at the summit, Minister Harris described it is “an important step in our response to the challenge of climate change and the targets we have set for ourselves at a national level”.

“This is a significant challenge and there’s no getting away from that,” he continued. “We have to make sure that we have the right training on offer and that we are attracting people to avail of places. There is no shortage of availability. Attracting people to participate is the challenge we face. That’s why the offering developed here in WWETB is so important. It’s fast and flexible. We’re not asking people to take months or even years out of their careers to develop the skills in question. Instead, you have developed a pragmatic solution which means people can be upskilled in a matter of days for the most part and even online in some cases. And as if that wasn’t enough, the courses are free.”

The conference included an overview of national and international green skills research from the Skills and Labour Market Unit in SOLAS, a briefing from industry leaders on the green and sustainable business environment and future skills needs to deliver on green commitments, and a panel discussion from expert voices around the FET sector on how best the further education and training sector can meet the skills needs of the future, and support the transition to a green future for Ireland.

Attendees heard how the green economy is an area of opportunities and that the key challenge will be upskilling and reskilling for changes to existing roles. Speakers discussed the increased demand for professionals in areas of renewable Energy, Electric mechanics, and Heat Pump Installer, Domestic Solar PV installer, and Retrofit Engineer.

Andrew Brownlee, CEO of SOLAS, remarked, “We have planned this summit to take a proactive look at the skills needs of industry and to explore how best further education and training can meet these needs. The Climate Action Plan published in 2021 has set ambitious targets for the decarbonisation of our economy and the transition to this new economy will require significant levels of skills across the country in a huge variety of sectors to come to fruition. At this summit, we look forward to presenting on and discussing how the further education and training sector can expand on the work we are already doing to equip people across Ireland with the right skills to contribute to the transition to a greener economy.”

Fiona Maloney, Director of Further Education and Training, ETBI said, “Ireland’s Education & Training Boards are ideally positioned to meet the skills demands of the green economy. We have over 50 green skills programmes delivered across our sector and NZEB Training Centres of Excellence in Waterford & Wexford and Laois & Offaly ETBs, with three more to follow in Limerick & Clare, Cork, and Mayo, Sligo & Leitrim ETBs.

“We will work closely with our SOLAS colleagues to support the implementation of the Green Skills for FET 2021-2030 Roadmap to ensure that our learners and trainees have the appropriate skills to both power Ireland’s green economy and access career opportunities.”

Councillor Barbara-Anne Murphy, Chairperson of WWETB and Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council said, “I am delighted to be a part of the Green Skills Summit here at County Hall. It has been a difficult two years in terms of public events, so to start off this year with a positive, innovative event such as the Green Skills summit is particularly exciting. Ground-breaking work is being undertaken across the country in terms of green skills and here in Wexford the County Council along with the WWETB are leading the way with NZEB (Near Zero Energy Building) both in training and construction. I look forward to the great future we will have in this country as this progressive thinking bears fruit now and in years to come.”

Kevin Lewis, Chief Executive of Waterford Wexford ETB, said, “Waterford and Wexford Education and Training Board(WWETB) are delighted to host the Green Skills Summit with Wexford County Council. WWETB has lead the way in green construction skills training through the NZEB Training Centre in Enniscorthy as well as biodiversity with our colleagues in the National Biodiversity Data Centre.”