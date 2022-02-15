WEXFORD County Council has been given the green light to proceed with a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) on a site which will house a state of the art campus as part of the new Technological University of the South East.

Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe confirmed today (Tuesday) that the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform has given the go ahead for the move which would see the local authority exercise its statutory powers to acquire the land, some 50 acres which stretches from Whiterock Hill across to Killeens.

"It’s been confirmed to me by the Department that IT Carlow and Wexford County Council have been given the go ahead to proceed with the CPO,” he said. “This is very much welcome news. It's a vital part in the process to establishing a state of the art campus for Wexford as part of the Technological University of the South East.

"I’ve been liaising very closely with Minister (for Higher Education) Simon Harris on this and I’ll continue to liaise with him to get this done as swiftly as possible. The new university will officially come into existence in May and at that point Minister Harris will put a name on it and appoint a Chairperson. It’s exciting times.”

Minister Kehoe said that in terms of timelines etc “it’s in the council’s hands now”. However, work can commence on site even if an arbitration is required to agree a price for the land.