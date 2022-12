Wexford County Council has received approval in principle from the Department of Housing to construct 60 new social houses in Gorey.

The development, which will be located at Gleann an Ghairdin on the Ballytegan Road, will comprise a mix of apartments, duplexes and two, three and four-bed houses.

“These houses are obviously much-needed. It is now up to Wexford County Council to partner with the developer to get it up and running,” said Senator Malcolm Byrne on welcoming the announcement.