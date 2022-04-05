Great praise for St Patrick’s Day parades

THE St Patrick's Day celebrations in north Wexford were greatly praised at the March meeting of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District.

District Manager Philip Knight described the Gorey parade as “amazing” and thanked all council staff and councillors, as well as the committee who did a lot of work led by Michael Gleeson, but also cleaned up afterwards.

He said that over 35 sports and community groups, local companies and bands took with part led off by the United Nations Veterans Colour Party and Grand Marshal Joe Dixon.

"I wish to thank the organising committee for all their hard work in pulling the parade together in such a short time span”.

Cllr Pip Breen also congratulated Mr Knight on his first parade in Gorey saying that he stepped up and proved himself.

Cllr Joe Sullivan said that it was important to acknowledge other parades in the district and look at including them more in the Gorey parade as well.

Cllr Breen praised the successful parade in the Harrow, while Cllr Sullivan said that Coolgreany had vintage and lot of people dressed in historical attire, giving it a very traditional feel.

"We need to work with some of those groupings to include them and one area we can improve is our Irish section as we didn’t have a dance school or Gaeilge speakers. St Patrick’s Day is a celebration of our Irishness and it’s something we need to incentivise and try to promote.

“Gorey was strong in the commercial and other sections, such as Polish community, but we must celebrate Irishness and go back to core values and what Ireland is about and look at how we can improve”.

He suggested tying the parade more to Seachtain na Gaeilge and looking to reach out traditional singing or dance groups or the House of Story.

Mr Knight said that he agreed that it would be nice to have more traditional Irish floats involved, but it was not possible given short turn around but some have already committed to next year.

Cllr Donal Kenny agreed that some of the dance groups said that they didn’t have enough notice.

Finally Cllr Andrew Bolger said that it was important to show appreciation to those who did take part in the parade and all the volunteers.