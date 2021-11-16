Great character who made people laugh

While in West Kerry for a break in early November I met Billy, who was home on a short holiday.

I had not seen him in many years. He’s been living in London for most of his working life. He’s a few years older than I and looking great. I’m still laughing at our ten minute conversation but it was a brilliant experience and brought back such memories and moments of genius too.

The topic of our conversation was my next door neighbour and cousin Micheál, who died 15 years ago.

He was the most special of people. He was the quintessential character, who had the ability to bring fun and laughter into any group he sat among.

Within seconds of talking to Billy our conversation turned to Micheál and the yarns he could spin.

Billy was head porter at a prestigious London hotel but Micheál had him down as the CEO of the hotel. All Micheál’s characters were the top people.

On one occasion I visited the Irish Dominican priory in Iran. On my return I told Micheál where I had been and somewhere in our conversation I must have said that Farsi is spoken in Iran, parts of Afghanistan and in Tajikistan. Some days later it came back to me that someone was criticising me in Micheál’s company. He was having none of it. In his defence he explained to them that I was just back from Iran and spoke 26 languages. Of course I have not a word of Farsi and just about speak a few words in English and German.

Micheál had that brilliant talent of engaging with people, telling stories, making people laugh and it was always done in the best of spirits and the best of humour. He never told his stories to denigrate or humiliate people. It was always in good fun.

Micheál’s family and mine were neighbours for well over 100 years and now both houses are part-time occupied.

Of course we all have the temptation to look back in the past with nostalgia and see it all with rose-tinted glasses. But I have no doubt what Micheál brought to so many people was a once-off and yes, most likely never to be repeated.

Before leaving West Kerry on the following Sunday I was chatting at the filling station. Again once Micheál’s name was mentioned a broad smile came over Liam’s face as he filled the car with petrol and within seconds we were both regaling ourselves with stories and yarns that we had heard Micheál tell over the years. I’m wondering is there anyone out there who has written it all down? I doubt it and what a loss it is. He was a storyteller par excellence. And it’s also worth noting that I never heard anyone ever say a bad word about him. He was universally liked. Yes, he might on occasion annoy people but his retort would always bring more laughter to the occasion. We often hear people say, especially in the country that all the characters are gone. No doubt there are always characters about, but any and every time I think of Micheál I’m definitely reminded of that Irish phrase ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís.