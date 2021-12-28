Granddad Peter all set to brave the elements with wintery dip to help Crumlin Children’s Hospital

ANTICIPATION is building for the first Big Splash for Little Heroes event at Old Bawn Beach, Ballygarrett this Sunday, January 2.

Already, close to €30,000 has been raised in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital and support has come in from all around Ireland.

The fundraiser was launched last month by Craanford man Peter Kenny, who is all set to brave the elements with a crowd at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Having only discovered an interest in sea swimming last year, Peter admitted he hated the sea before October 2020.

“It was the October bank holiday and we had an anniversary mass for my brother. We were sitting at home, all fed up as lockdown was back again and I turned to my daughter and said, ‘do you want to go for a swim?’ She didn’t believe me, but from that day we kept it up every day for the whole of winter. Anybody who tells you that sea swimming is good for you, they’re liars, but for us it was all about making memories and having a laugh.

“We did a swim last year for Laura Lynn, just my daughters and I, and raised over €3,000, so we decided we’d go bigger this year for this cause. I’d be confident we’ll hit our target of €40,000.”

Peter started with 20 volunteers, but soon this extended to 120 people helping out.

“I always collected for the Markie Doyle Vintage Run, which is a great cause, and they didn’t go door to door fundraising during Covid. None of us expected to raise as much money, but the momentum has grown and grown, and the swimming clubs have gotten behind us too.

“We then thought of getting high-profile people to do a video for us. It started with Rachel Blackmore, then Conor McDonald and before we knew it we had Ryan Tubridy, Joe Duffy, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Daniel O’Donnell and Paul McGrath.

“We’re still trying to chase people, but I’ve been surprised how generous they have been with their time. Christmas is the busiest time of the year for a lot of people, but they all gave their support and time, which is a very valuable thing. It gets people talking and once that happens it’s a good thing.”

Peter thanked all those who helped in different ways, from business owners such as Redmond’s Farm and K&K Windows, as well as Jimmy Fleming of Paddy Blues, plus local GAA clubs. He also thanked his colleagues at O’Connor Nurseries.

He said that it means so much to him, as he is doing his swim on Sunday in honour of his eight-month-old grandchild, Ted.

“I want to be clear that this fundraise is not about our family, as everyone knows someone or has a child who has spent time in Crumlin or any children’s hospital, and with this I wanted to give people a chance to do a bit of fundraising for their own reason.

“Our Ted was born 10 weeks premature and spent three weeks in Crumlin. We were all in complete lockdown at the time he was born, so we couldn’t go see him or even support the father and mother to give them a bit of comfort. We stayed away as we knew we couldn’t take the risk with Covid, but it was a very worrying time for all of us.

“We thought he had a heart problem, and the doctors were very worried a few times about whether he’d survive, but the heart has fixed itself and he didn’t need any operation.

“They’re still slightly worried about genetics, but that’ll be further down the line and we’ll take every day as it comes. He’s a happy-go-lucky young man and he’s doing very well. All you have to do is look at him and he’d smile at you.”

When asked what Ted might think of the fundraiser in years to come, Peter said that there’s no doubt he’ll think everyone is “mad in the head”.

Peter said he and his family will never forget the quality of care Ted received from the staff at Crumlin, as none of us like to imagine a time when our children will require urgent care.

All money raised will go towards essential care equipment, therefore benefitting sick children and their families.

Those attending the event on Sunday are asked to respect social distancing and the fundraiser will be monitored by the RNLI, Cahore Inshore Rescue and St John’s Ambulance.

To make a donation, you can visit www.justgiving.com and search ‘Peter Kenny Big Splash for Little Heroes page’.

Peter said that the link will remain open until mid-January and that any donation no matter how small or large is very much appreciated.

The team wished the best of luck to those making the splash on the day, with the event potentially becoming an annual one.