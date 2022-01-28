Gráinne leads the way at Regional Rotary Youth Leadership Competition

A Co Wexford student was selected as the winner of the Regional Final of the Rotary Youth Leadership Development Competition, which took place just across the border in Wicklow recently. A student at Meanscoil Gharman in Enniscorthy, Gráinne Ní Ailín was selected to represent the Rotary Club of Wexford in the regional final, following an exceptionally strong performance at the club final back in November.

Gráinne didn’t fail to impress at regional level either as she impressed the judging panel and was selected as overall winner. She can now look forward to taking part in a special trip to both Dáil Éireann and Stormont in Belfast.

“I am very honoured to have been selected as the Regional Winner,” Gráinne said afterwards. “I look forward to partaking in the upcoming trip and developing my leadership skills even further.”

Chair of the New Generations Projects for the Rotary Club of Wexford Karl Fitzpatrick said that the young woman has all the hallmarks of leadership.

“Gráinne, through her extensive academic, sporting and voluntary activities, embodies the qualities which define leaders in our society; she’s ambitious, progressive, inclusive and empathetic,” he said enthusiastically.

There was further prarise from Calodagh McCumiskey, President of the Rotary Club of Wexford who said: “Gráinne is a fantastic ambassador for her family, school and community. The Rotary Club of Wexford is proud of her success and we are delighted that she has an opportunity to experience this once in a lifetime trip.”