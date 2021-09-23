Graigue pub/taxi businesses pay €685,000 to State

A Graiguenamanagh business owed the largest sum to the State up until June of this year, according to the latest tax defaulter’s list.

Michael Barry and Mary Barry, both with an address in Tinnahinch, Graiguenamanagh, made a combined settlement of €685,000 with Revenue following revenue audit cases.

Taxi hire operator Michael Barry completed a settlement of €375,151 including €132,612 in tax, €109,926 in interest and €132,612 in penalties. The settlement related to the under declaration of tax.

In all, almost €1 million spread across five of the settlements remained unpaid to the State at June 30.

The largest outstanding debt was €375,000 owed by Michael Barry, a taxi hire operator in Graiguenamanagh, who was audited by Revenue. Mary Barry, who lives at the same address, also owed Revenue more than €310,000, the second-largest outstanding debt to the State.

Ms Barry, publican of Gahan’s, made a settlement of €310,494 including €102,200 of tax, interest of €106,094 and penalties of €102,200 in a case involving the non declaration of tax.

Ms Barry’s occupation was listed as a publican trading at Gahan’s pub in

the town, which she has owned in a partnership that included Mr Barry.