GRA fears for future of policing service in Wexford: ‘Paperwork has taken priority over patrolling’

Resignations, deep frustration and outrage at changes have Wexford gardaí up in arms over rostering changes

There are growing fears that policing in Co Wexford will be negatively affected with the planned winding down of community policing and drug squad units this November.

Garda Representative Association rep, Garda John Cashman has been fielding calls from outraged gardaí, who have developed trust and contacts in their localities over recent years, due to having the ability to concentrate solely in one area of policing.

There are ten community gardaí across the Wexford Garda Division.

There are approximately ten drug squad officers also, along with sergeants over each unit.

As and from November 6, under current plans, all gardaí will be subject to a six day on, four day off working roster, working ten-hour shifts. This comprises of five units.

In order to adequately resource the five-unit structure gardaí are being reallocated from the drug and community policing units to response units.

“It’s most likely that the areas of community policing and drug enforcement will be neglected," said Garda Cashman.

He said many gardaí attached to drugs and community policing units are there in a temporary capacity and these positions are seen as a pathway to being appointed as a detective garda, a role which is much coveted by members.

“My concern is that detective units won’t have the same capacity to investigate crimes like drug dealing and the response units wouldn't have time to community policing.”

Much of the frustration that gardaí are experiencing is as a direct result of the reforms that have been introduced by garda management over the last three to five years.

He said the Investigation Management System (IMS) - electronic files - software is not user friendly. "It creates a lot more administrative work which leads to less gardaí on the beat. ”

The new operational policing model - which has seen counties Wexford and Wicklow merged into one division – has also led to major changes.

Gardaí are complaining that there has been no meaningful engagement with them regarding dramatic changes to their day-to-day working duties.

“The IMS is creating huge stress. Members are saying it’s very good for serious crime investigation but that there's no need for it at district court prosecution level.”

Garda Cashman said: "Training is a big problem as there is no longer classroom-based training. It now essentially consists of a diet of online information videos. There is no substitute for classroom training.”

The lack of civil servants hired for administrative duties is another major bone of contention.

"A trend has developed where paperwork has taken priority over actual patrolling and engagement with local communities. We were told garda staff (unsworn civil servants) would assist us in uploading information onto IMS but this hasn’t happened.”

The growing retention issues within An Garda Siochana are also causing resourcing problems.

"More and more gardaí are leaving the force well in advance of retirement age. This leaves the same workload to a depleted workforce,” Garda Cashman said, adding that this is often as a result of lifestyle choices and frustration with developments within the force.

“Sheer job disappointment and stress are among the main reasons people are leaving the force."

He said: “Before when someone left, you'd be scratching your head as to why they were going, but that is just not the case anymore. It’s expected that there will be approximately 150 resignations by the end of the year. This is an unprecedented development which garda management have been failing to address.

"What is being sold to the public as progress is in fact negatively impacting on the services An Garda Siochana provide, and with the availability of guards as it stands, I am worried about the future of the organisation."

Members of the Garda Representative Association are currently being balloted on a vote of confidence in the Garda Commissioner.

"This vote of confidence is a result of the frustrating experiences of members of garda ranks with the so-called reforms that have been introduced over the last five years,” said Garda Cashman.