Government signs off on permanent customs facility for Rosslare Europort which will cost over €120 million

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton visited Rosslare Europort today as it was announced that cabinet had signed off on infrastructure upgrades at the port worth upwards of €120 million and due for completion by the end of next year. The works will see the current customs facility on the old Renault site in Kilrane replaced by a new state of the art facility within the port itself.

Meeting with General Manager of Rosslare Europort Glenn Carr and her party colleague Paul Kehoe TD, Minister Naughton said: “I welcome the announcement by the Government of its approval this morning for the OPW to proceed to tender for the development of the necessary permanent state infrastructure in Rosslare Europort.

"The permanent facilities are needed to manage the requirements for checks and controls on trade with Great Britain as a result of Brexit and will replace the temporary infrastructure put in place in Kilrane in advance of the March 2019 Brexit deadline.

"I have been assured by the OPW and Irish Rail that the plans for the development of the new facilities will be done in a manner designed to minimise any negative impact on the port’s current operations and future business development.”

Deputy Kehoe added that: “Rosslare Europort is playing an ever increasing strategic role in facilitating economic growth and development in the south-east region and at a national level and it is important that we make moves to put this on a permanent footing.”

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil Minister James Browne said that the investment “will help make Rosslare Europort one of the most modern ports in Europe”, noting that the funding had been secured under the European Brexit Adjustment Reserve Fund.