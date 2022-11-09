Government must intervene to help families impacted by tornado – McDonald

The chair of the Rosslare Municipal District (RMD) has called upon the government to “show flexibility” and support all those impacted by the freak tornado which tore through Foulkmills and Clongeen last Wednesday. Citing the example of the Christmas floods in Bridgetown, Councillor Lisa McDonald said, "In the aftermath of the Christmas Day flooding in Bridgetown and surrounding areas we saw several schemes opened to support those affected. Government, and in particular Ministers O'Brien, Humphries and Varadkar must act immediately to provide similar support for these people.

"They will also need to show flexibility in some of these cases which may not be covered by the existing schemes. A lot of the red tape that goes into said schemes can and should be removed. These schemes were initially designed to cover flooding and as we see in an increase in the variety of extreme weather events it is clear that they need to be amended by the government."

Having visited the homes of those affected and spoken to people in the area Cllr McDonald said she and officials in the RMD would be on hand to offer assistance where they could as the community deals with this disaster. "I visited many of those affected in the area on Saturday and witnessed first hand the devastation that has been caused," she said. "Homes and businesses have been ripped apart by this freak event, with hundreds of thousands of euro worth of damage done. I am available to help anyone who has been affected over the coming days.”