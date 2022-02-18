Government is out of touch with cost of living challenges

THE Government is completely out of touch with the cost of living challenges faced by ordinary working people.

That is the view of Sinn Féin’s Deputy Johnny Mythen, who said recent comments made by the a Government minister highlighted how “out of touch” the Government is to the reality faced by thousands of people around the country.

The person he was referring to is Minister of State with responsibility for financial services, Seán Fleming TD, who said in a recent interview on national radio that people should shop around for offers from other utility providers and suppliers “rather than just complain about what the Government is doing for me”.

He also said shopping around would involve people having “to do the work themselves”.

Deputy Mythen expressed “deep concern” around the impact of the minister’s comments” and said they were deeply offensive as workers and households struggle with the increasing costs of heating their homes and getting to work every day.

"At a time when workers and families are dreading their almost doubled winter energy bills coming through the door and when Government are proposing to increase the cost of fuel further by ploughing ahead with an increase in carbon taxes, these comments from a Fianna Fáil minister are a further illustration of how out of touch this Government is,” said Deputy Mythen.

"People's quality of life and their ability to plan for their future are really suffering,” he added.

"They have every right to complain about an out of touch Government that is unwilling or unable to bring forward measures to tackle an out-of-control cost of living,” he added.

Deputy Mythen said comments such as those made by Min Fleming “are wholly dismissive” of people’s suffering and said: “These comments add another layer, as if somehow ordinary people are to blame. They are not.”

"What is to blame is the pattern of inaction from the Government on the bread-and-butter issues,” he said.

“They have done nothing for hard-pressed renters [and] their big answer to extortionate childcare fees was to cap them at their current unaffordable level,” he added.

Deputy Mythen said his party has proposed many measures to deal with the cost of living crisis.

"For example, a tax refund to put a month’s rent back in people’s pocket and no increases for three years, a discretionary fund to assist those struggling with energy costs and a suspension of the carbon tax increases on oil and gas on May 1,” he said.

"“While Ministers are making dismissive and harmful comments, we have the solutions and are focused on making a real difference in people’s lives.”