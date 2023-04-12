Gorey’s population has grown by 14 per cent over the last six years

Gorey has seen a near 14 per cent population growth in the past six years according to provisional population data from the 2022 Census.

According to the data, the population of the Gorey Local Electoral Area (LEA) grew from 27,351 to 31,123 between 2016 and 2022, making it the fastest growing LEA in the county. Meanwhile, Kilmuckridge LEA saw a 9.5 per cent population growth (from 16,725 to 18,311), followed by Rosslare with 9.3 per cent (21,275 to 23,244), New Ross with 8.1 per cent (27,739 to 29,987), Wexford with 7.7 per cent (29,379 to 31,630) and Enniscorthy (27,253 to 29,232). The final figures are scheduled to be published at the end of May but they will not vary significantly.

Senator Malcolm Byrne, who obtained the figures from the Central Statistics Office, said that Gorey LEA needs to be adequately resourced by Wexford County Council to respond to the needs of a rapidly growing population.

“The fact that Gorey has grown by 14 per cent in six years is incredible,” he said. “The Gorey Local Electoral Area now has almost the same population as the Wexford Local Electoral Area.

A lot of decisions made in County Hall are made on the basis of population and where that population distribution is in the county. Historically, north Wexford has been under-resourced relative to other parts of the county. Now that the Gorey district is essentially the same size as the Wexford district, the pressure has to come on the CEO to ensure the levels of funding are equitable.”

The rapid growth has already seen pressure placed on a number of services in the Gorey area, noted Senator Byrne.

“Obviously the number one local issue is about the provision of more housing. I also get queries from people who are looking for access to doctors and medical services. The question of school places. That’s starting to emerge as an issue.”

There are some plans in the pipelines that are likely to alleviate some of these pressures, said Senator Byrne. From a healthcare point of view, there is a continued push to get the Primary Health Care Centre up and running, while a new Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) is currently being set up.

“The recruitment process for this is currently underway. They are currently trying to locate a temporary premises. Because of the nature of the services being provided, it is not just a case of using any empty building,” he said. “They will operate on a temporary basis out of a suitable building until there is a permanent facility put in place.”

From a housing perspective, Senator Byrne said that he is glad to see that the urgency of the housing need has “finally hit home” at County Hall. However, when asked about concerns expressed by local councillors at the slow pace of the ongoing housing projects, Senator Byrne said he shared their concerns.

“Housing is the number one issue. I know there are a number of schemes on track. As I’ve been saying to senior council officials, until we see the diggers on site, that’s when it will give real confidence to people.

I think if people look at all the building that’s going on in north Wexford, that’s a real positive. I’ve been happy seeing some people who were waiting a long number of years being allocated social housing in recent months. So there is some real progress on that but when you’re looking at 14 per cent growth in six years, there are a lot of challenges to keep up with that.”

Senator Byrne said that there are a number of national and local issues feeding into the housing shortage in the Gorey LEA, adding that there is a need to reform some of the planning laws and encourage more people to go into construction roles.

While Gorey LEA’s rapid population growth is not without its challenges, Senator Byrne said that there are positives to take from the figures also.

“It is a really positive testament to north Wexford and what we have to offer. Gorey is a great town. This is a great place to live and to work and it’s important that we continue to have that reputation, but we have to back that up with services.”

Chairperson of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Council, Donal Kenny said that, in the face of such immense growth, housing and school places need to be prioritised.

“The fact is that Gorey is a thriving town and there are people more attracted to living here than a lot of other areas. As we have been debating for the last three years, we don’t have enough houses. The focus will be houses, houses, houses for the next few years,” he said.

Pointing to the St Waleran’s Housing Development and the affordable housing project at Ramsfort Park, Cllr Kenny noted that there are many projects in the pipeline but said that the rate at which housing is moving is frustrating, as had been stated by many councillors at the recent council meeting.