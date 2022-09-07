Gorey’s first naíonra will give children in Wexford the opportunity to learn and play through the medium of Irish

Toddlers across the community will have the chance to play and learn through the medium of Irish with the opening of Gorey’s first naíonra on Monday.

Based in Gaelscoil Moshíológ, Naíonra na Síolta Óga is the first Irish language pre-school to be established in Gorey. It is the brainchild of ‎Dairíona Ní Mhuirí‎, whose many years of experience working in similar pre-schools in Dublin inspired her to develop one here.

“I ran a pre-school in Dublin for five years and worked in the early years sector for 12 or 13 years. When we moved to Wexford, the first thing I did was make sure our daughter who wasn’t even one at the time had her name down in the Gaelscoil. It was important to me that she went to one,” she explained. “We went to a parent group in Gorey and some of the parents there had their children in the Gaelscoil. They said there was no naíonra though, and one of the parents suggested I set one up. I thought about it and decided to go for it. I rang the school and they were really excited about the prospect of having a naíonra on site so we took it from there.”

‎Dairíona has been working on getting the naíonra up and running since September of last year. Paperwork, registration with Tusla and, in her personal life, the birth of her now seven-week old baby have kept her busy but now, she is ready to open the doors of the naíonra to kids in the community.

“It’s been a lot of work and it is really coming together now. I’m excited to do the work that I love.”

A total of eight children are currently signed up for the naíonra. According to Dairíona, her current capacity is 11 as this is the maximum number of children that any one adult can care for in pre-school at once. However, she is hoping to be able to hire another staff member next year, and this will allow her to expand capacity to 22 children.

Receiving an education through the Irish language has many benefits, according to Dairíona.

“Gaeilge is a fantastic resource we have in this country that we don’t utilise enough. Being bilingual is one of the best things you can give children the gift of. There’s this misconception that you have to be of a certain ability to be bilingual but that’s not the case,” she said. “The research has been done and it shows that children who attend naíonraí and gaelscoileanna all continue to reap the benefits until college. They outperform their peers in problem-solving skills, language and also with maths. 96 percent of your brain is developed by the time of you’re six so the time to start teaching your children to learn another language is at that young age.”

In Dairíona’s experience, young people pick up Irish very quickly.

“Children would come in with no Irish. By Christmas, they understand everything I am saying. By June, they would be saying a few sentences back to you. They have all the basics there.”

For those who plan to send their children to the Gaelscoil, enrolling them in the naíonra will make the transition much easier, she added.

“The school are being really accommodating and giving us a time in the yard as well, so they’ll really be part of the community,” she said. “Even if parents decide not send their children to a Gaelscoil, sending your child to a naíonra is only beneficial.”

Parents who don’t have cúpla focal themselves need not worry. Dairíona has had parents who don’t speak Irish enrolling their children, along with people from Poland, France, Russia and other countries who want their children to learn the language.

"Many parents who don’t have the language themselves want to give their children the gift of Irish.”

Naíonra na Síolta Óga opened its doors on Monday, September 5. For more information, email naionranso@gmail.com.