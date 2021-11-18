Gorey’s boil water notice lifted after 22 days

A BOIL WATER notice in place since October 28 has been lifted in Gorey.

The issue had impacted close to 7,500 people both in residential homes and businesses.

Irish Water reported that following consultation with the HSE and completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the boil water notice is now lifted with immediate effect.

Read More

Regional Operations Lead, Ronan Walsh said: "We would like to thank the people and the business community of Gorey for their patience as we and our colleagues in Wexford County Council worked as quickly as we could to lift this Boil Water Notice. As we have previously announced, we have secured additional funding in principle for further works on the Creagh plant, so we will continue to improve the water treatment plant that supplies Gorey and our commitment to safeguarding the water supply in the town remains resolute".

Irish Water and Wexford County Council both wish to acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community.

All consumers on the Gorey Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Irish Water and the Local Authority/Health Service Executive Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice with further information is available on www.water.ie.