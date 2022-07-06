Wexford

Gorey woman to lead Ireland’s first immersive yoga experience

Maura Rath.

goreyguardian

Amy Lewis

Rainforests, waterfalls and starry nights are just some of the many sights you can experience at Maura Rath’s immersive yoga classes and you don’t even need to leave your mat to go on the journey.

The Killenagh native and founder of Yoga with Maura has been chosen to lead a series of yoga classes at the Van Gogh Dublin Experience in the RDS. Not long after the launch of the experience, the creators are now bringing to life a 360 degree, completely immersive digital wellness studio, never before experienced in Ireland.

