Gorey teen Sean Barnes shines on screen at the Laura Lynn Oscars

The red carpet was rolled out for Gorey teen Sean Barnes and his family when they scooped an Oscar for Best Action Movie at the LauraLynn Oscars last week.

The 16-year-old screen star, who avails of LauraLynn’s care and supports, starred alongside his family in an action-packed movie about an unsolved mystery of how a young man managed to escape with what was set to be a very heavy prison sentence. Entitled “Sean and the Bubble-powered Wheelchair”, the creative adventure story landed Sean and his family the award for Best Action Movie, which will now sit pride of place in their home.

"Making a movie for the Oscars gave us the opportunity to work together as a family and our wider family and carers were all involved. The Little Blue Heroes were involved too and the local Gardai helped us. We even went to the Garda station as part of the movie. It was brilliant!” said Sean’s mother Catherine.

"We never experienced anything like it! We stayed for a few days in LauraLynn before the Oscars. On the day, I had my hair and make-up done. I got a beautiful dress that was sponsored by Pamela Scott and Sean and Kieran had a tux each. We drove to the car park of the cinema and then we were taken into a stretch hummer for a short drive. We pulled up to a red carpet and it was amazing, with students shouting our names and photographs taken. Our movie posters were up all over the place! We went into the cinema and were given popcorn and drinks together as a family and the films were shown.”

"We will never live another day like it again and only for Sean, we would never have had this opportunity.”

The Oscars is a ‘digital storytelling’ children’s hospice initiative that provides children with life-limiting conditions and their families a platform to create their own unique story. It culminates in a glamorous red-carpet event, which brings families together to see the films on the big screen.

The idea for the Oscars Project started as a film workshop for siblings, which LauraLynn Play Therapist Michelle Hartnett, organised after researching the topic of sibling loss. Michelle envisaged the children being trained to lead their own families in making a home movie. This evolved into a much bigger, family-focused film project in collaboration with the Volunteer Co-ordinator, Lorna Collins. At the outset, the whole family, including the child who attends LauraLynn services, sit down with a professional scriptwriter to discuss their ideas for a film. They then enter a journey of script rehearsals, filming and finally their moment on the red carpet. The project aims to capture a family's creativity and imagination in a uniquely fun manner. While every film is unique, the starring role is played by the child who attends LauraLynn.

"I just want to say thank you to all the staff and volunteers in LauraLynn and everybody who was involved in making the LauraLynn Oscars happen. I would also like to thank the Little Blue Heroes for being involved in our movie,” said Catherine.