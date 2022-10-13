Gorey Shopping Centre sold for €9.35 million

Gorey Shopping Centre has been sold for €9.35 million in an off-market transaction to a private pension syndicate.

The recent sale of the centre was brokered in an off-market transaction by Rod Nowlan of Bannon on behalf of owners, US investment group Davidson Kempner. Mr Nowlan was contacted but was unable to comment on the sale.

Built in 2007, the shopping centre was acquired by Davidson Kempner in 2015 as part of its €118 million purchase of the Cornerstone Portfolio – a collection of six provincial shopping centres distributed across six counties. This included the shopping centre in Gorey; Athlone Town Centre; a stake in MacDonagh Junction in Kilkenny; Tipp Town Centre in Tipperary; Westside Shopping Centre in Galway; the Orwell Shopping Centre in Templeogue, Dublin, and 150 apartments in Athlone.

Gorey Shopping Centre is anchored by the largest Dunnes Stores in the southeast and comprises 22 retail units over 150,000 square feet and 400 free parking spaces.