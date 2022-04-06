Gorey roads that are in worst state of repair will be fixed

THE NEW PROGRAMME for roads was presented to councillors at the March meeting of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District.

Engineer Joanne Kehoe said that a good spread across the district had been the aim but that each road should be reached on.

When asked by councillors about roads that did not make the list, she said that adding a road to the list means the removal of another which is difficult to justify.

The Ballyduff to Camolin road made the list and councillors were told that patch work would take place to address isolated failures there.

Cllr Donal Kenny said that he was disappointed to hear that the Ballinamona road did not make the list and was told that a number of roads needed attention in Camolin while Ballinamona had lower traffic volumes.

Cllr Kenny said that he understood that councillors couldn’t have all the roads done and was told that the section would like to address potholes there if funding allowed later in the year.

Cllr Andrew Bolger brought up a safety issue in Clonattin to do with a school bus letting off children, he said that there had been two near misses and it was quite dangerous asking if urgent measures could be taken.

Cllr Anthony Donohoe said that child safety was very serious, and that if this was the United States that someone would be prosecuted if they were not taking the whole area seriously.

Johanne Kehoe of the roads section said that funding had been applied for for a pedestrian crossing in Clonattin but she had no further update on when it would be installed.

Speaking about Monageer school, Cllr Oliver Walsh said that parents were concerned about safety due to the lack of a pedestrian crossing and footpath link.

He was told that the council may be able to help with ducting, but any other operation might need to be taken up active travel or school scheme as it cannot be included with road surfacing.

Johanne told Cllr Walsh that there was a waiting list for that funding but can put an application in as it’s the best source of funding for schools.

Cllr Joe Sullivan raised issue of drainage in Brooklyn Court and that one private garden was being particularly impacted when heavy rain fell due to the limited drainage there.

He was told it would be looked at, while Cllr Bolger pointed out that water was gathered on the road at R772 near the Tesco roundabout and it was making it difficult for pedestrians to walk into town.

On footpaths, Cllr Donohoe said that the bridge crossing on Courtown footpath was important to get done and was told that consultants were being appointed to look at this.

Cllr Mary Farrell said that it was great to see footpath started, but in Morriscastle it was in need of remedial work as the path had pulled away from the clay and she feared it could become dangerous.



