Gorey Parkrun as popular as ever as park walk is launched

GOREY PARKRUN saw some new faces this month as Park Walk returns for the first six weeks of 2022.

Although walkers are always welcome at parkrun, the park walk initiative is intended to encourage more walkers to join in and get a feel for parkrun in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

Everyone is encouraged to walk at their own pace and there is no time limit on completing the course, which runs every Saturday morning rom 9 a.m. in Gorey Town Park.

On Saturday last, Gary Doyle of Croghan Athletic Club was run director but walk leaders were also on hand to offer advise and encouragement.

Gary said that park walk is always very popular when it’s run annually as it gets people up in the right frame of mine.

"Parkrun has always been about getting people out and about enjoying a healthy activity, that’s the goal. The emphasis is not on the race limit or the time you complete it in, it’s all about being inclusive so for us it’s not about who wins or has the quickest time.

“As it’s January, people are thinking about fitness and we have things like Operation Transformation going on too but we’re trying to incorporate more walkers so we have a team there of three of four who are there to walk.

"Always with Parkrun, numbers vary and oftentimes it can depend on the weather. So far this month we’ve seen about 50 to 60 people each week, but we were getting 100 people when we resumed in the town park so that would be the average. Thankfully, we haven’t seen numbers declining due to Covid-19 but we’re very conscious of the virus so we have all the measures in place so people feel safe”.

Gary explained that with this outdoor event, there is no touch point and activities like high fives or hugging are not encouraged.

Having been doing parkrun since 2017, Gary said that it’s one of the best initiatives he has ever been involved in.

“Parkun can really help people a lot and particularly for mental health it’s key for people as this is not just about physical health. You can really put your world to right when you’re out on the 5K”.