Gorey Musical Society in the spotlight as they scoop awards at AIMS Award Ceremony in Killarney

Gorey Musical Society Wexford's, The Von Trapp Children, which includes Eimear Wolohan, Taylor Dench, Sofia Church, Charlie Church, Emily Hogan, Lyla Keane, Ellie O'Donohoe, react with excitement after it was announced they won the Best Ensemble Award for their rendition of So Long Farewell at the annual Association of Musical Societies Gala Awards presentation night in the INEC, Killarney at the weekend. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Members of Gorey Musical Society stole the show recently as they scooped an impressive three first place awards in the Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) Award Ceremony in Killarney.

The group were nominated for a total of seven awards for their production of ‘The Sound of Music’, and were thrilled to go home with gold in three categories. The Best House Management award was won by Carmel Byrne, while Stephen Acton picked up the Best Director award at the event. Meanwhile, the Best Ensemble award went to the children of the Von Trapp family, who were the youngest award winners in AIMS history. The children are Eimear Wolohan, Taylor Dench, Sofia Church, Charlie Church, Emily Hogan, Lyla Keane and Ellie O Donohoe.

The group also came third in the Best Overall Show category on the night.

“We are all absolutely over the moon with the wins,” said Chairperson of Gorey Musical Society, Concepta Church. “It was a huge team effort to get to this stage after Covid. They are all incredible.”

“We would like to thank President Ann Thim for her commitment to our society and the hard working volunteer committee. Also our production team, backstage crew and the whole cast for making this such an incredible show for Gorey Musical Society, and to the people and business of Gorey who supported us.”

A large group from the society travelled to Killarney for the event, which was a hugely glamorous evening filled with anticipation and excitement.

“It is such an incredible set up. It’s the musical version of the Oscars,” said Concepta.

As not everyone was able to make it to Killarney for the celebrations, the group plans to hold a celebration in Gorey in the coming weeks. This will take place in the Loch Garman on Thursday, June 30 from 7 p.m. and is open to everyone.

“It will be for all of the past and current members, and for members of the public. The town supported and got us through it and we want to celebrate with them and thank them.”

Gorey Musical Society was nominated for a total of seven awards this year. Laura Carroll was nominated for the Best Actress Award, while Rónán P Byrne received a nomination for the Best Actor Award. The group were also nominated for the Best Technical (Lights, Sound & Stage) Award.