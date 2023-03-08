Gorey Market House could be used for multi-functional space

Gorey councillors may be willing to work with members of the newly-formed Gorey Community Development Group when exploring future possibilities for Gorey Market House after they seek expressions of interest from developers as planned.

At the February meeting of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Council, Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin and Councillor Diarmuid Devereux brought forward a motion inspired by a discussion at the inaugural meeting of the group. The motion acknowledged that “the meeting voted unanimously in favour of the Council working with the newly-formed Gorey Community Development Group to explore the need to keep the Market House in public ownership, restore the Market House as a cross-functional community, heritage building and explore the development of a multi-use community centre to the rear of the Market House”.

At an in-committee meeting about the future of Gorey Market House in December, members decided to look for expressions of interest from private investors in the first or second quarter of 2023. Speaking at last week’s meeting, Cllr Ó Súilleabháin said that working with the community group would not contradict but would “compliment what is already happening”.

"A developer might be more interested in the back area. They might not be as interested in the historical building at the front,” he suggested.

"I know Tom did also say that if a developer proposal was not to be successful, that the Council would step in and develop it, so it is in that context that the community would be looking at it.”

Cllr Ó Súilleabháin said that there was a “broad representation” at the meeting including Men’s Shed, St Aidan’s Farmer’s Market, Gorey Show, among many others.

"A lot of them wouldn’t have a centre to meet in, or else they maybe have temporary places. They are looking at the building there and saying we would love to work with the Council and do something on that.”

Cllr Devereux said that there was nothing in the motion that is not already in the Council’s policy. Reflecting on his attendance at the inaugural meeting of the Gorey Community Development Group, he said that, while he wouldn’t want to labour the point, it was clear that there “isn’t great faith” in the Council in the community. He said that there was “a very strong sense of lack of achievement” at the meeting.

"There’s nowhere for people in Gorey to go and meet or anything. People are renting hotel rooms and public houses. We do it ourselves with all the various groups,” he continued.

He referenced the recent purchase of the old Credit Union building by Gorey Family Resource Centre, along with the relocation of St Aidan’s Services into “the heart of the town”, saying that these were positive moves.

"There is nowhere in Gorey that people can access to have meetings to have art exhibitions. The general consensus at the meeting was that whatever goes on in the Market House, it has to become the central point with public access for all these various events,” he said.

Cllr Joe Sullivan said that he wanted to support the motion and that the proposal of Gorey Community Development Group was a “very good one”.

"We’re all looking at the Market House for the last nine years falling into a further state of disrepair. There has been various ideas and at the end of it all, nothing has been done,” he said.

"The proposal is not taking the possibility of developing the rear of it out of the question either. It’s an open-ended proposal and gives everyone ownership of it.”

Cllr Andrew Bolger referenced the fact that there had been 102 applications to the Arts Amenity Grants, saying that he imagines that a large percentage of applicants do not have a place to meet.

"I think this motion is definitely something I’ll be supporting,” he said. “If you talk to anyone else outside Gorey, they’re shocked that a town like Gorey doesn’t have a community centre.”

Cllr Willie Kavanagh said he also wished to support the proposal, suggesting that if the Market House was being used by the local community, that such groups take on responsibility by taking on a lease on the premises after the Council refurbishes it.

"The Atheneum in Enniscorthy secured €2m or more to do it up. If you went back into that building now, you wouldn’t think there was anything spent on it,” he added, saying that he supports the proposal provided some ownership and responsibility is put back on the community in this way.

Cllr Anthony Donohoe said that he was in favour of the motion, adding that it was in line with the terms and conditions of what they had already agreed upon as a Council.

"We agreed to try the expressions of interests one last time. We all agreed that if that was unsuccessful, then we as a Council are to go in and renovate the Market House back to its former glory,” he said.

The Market House is going to need “a lot of TLC” said Cllr Pip Breen, who added that it couldn’t be used for “rough and tumble meetings”.

"We all agreed we would go ahead with one last throw of the dice with the development and then see where we are after that.”

Chairperson Cllr Donal Kenny said he didn’t have any problem with the motion.

"I’d like to see how it goes but I agree that the two could go hand in hand together.”

"I absolutely agree a town the size of Gorey needs a place for people to meet. It’s very encouraging that so many diverse groups are coming together,” said Director of Services Liz Hore.

Ms Hore said that there would be a meeting that week to progress work on a community sports facility at St Waleran’s.

She went on to explain that, since the members made the decision to seek expressions of interest for the Market House in December, this plan was moving ahead.

“We will be going out with expressions of interest next week. Let’s see what comes in with the process.”

Cllr Diarmuid Devereux queried whether it would be possible for the feasibility study on a possible community centre in Gorey to be made available to members of the Gorey Community Development Group as they had requested to view it. District Manager Philip Knight said that the study has yet to be circulated among members of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Council but once they had seen it, there would be “no problem” in making it public.