Gorey man Prof Mark White appointed Executive Dean at RCSI Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery

Gorey man Professor Mark White will lead the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI) Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery following his recent appointment as Executive Dean.

In his new role, Professor White will be responsible for continuing the faculty’s work of innovating in its ambition of delivering educational programmes to nurses and midwives in Ireland. He will be working with the Dean and Faculty board in developing a new strategic plan in the coming months. He succeeds Professor Thomas Kearns who is retiring from the Faculty following a nine-year tenure.

Commenting on his recent appointment Professor White said he is extremely excited about joining the faculty of Nursing and Midwifery at RCSI and the many growth and development opportunities that lie ahead.

“I am very much looking forward to the challenge of building upon the already excellent work, success and reputation of the Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery. A key focus for me over the coming months is working with the Dean and the Faculty board on developing a new strategic plan that will align and deliver the strategic aspirations of RCSI with the needs of the Nursing and Midwifery profession and allow the Faculty to reach its full potential,” said Professor White, who is a former Assistant Director of Nursing in Wexford General and in the HSE-SE.

Professor White joins RCSI after four years as Vice President of Research Innovation and Graduate Studies at Ireland’s newest university, South East Technological University (SETU). He was part of the Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) executive team that brought about the recent merger. He successfully managed and developed the SETU research portfolio, making it among the best performing in the sector.

Originally from Dublin, Professor White worked in the UK for a number of years before moving to Gorey in 1999. He worked in Wexford General from 2000 until 2002 and the SE health board thereafter. He is very involved in Gorey Rugby Club. Professor White has a long-established connection with RCSI having become a Fellow of the Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery in 2014 and serving on the board of the faculty until 2019. He is currently the president of Sigma Nursing’s only Irish chapter, Omega Epsilon and is an NHS Improvement Fellow and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (CIPD). He has worked on many large-scale, high-profile projects in the HSE regularly disseminating implementation and evaluation lessons in a number of peer-reviewed publications and book chapters.

His research interests include quality improvement, implementation, and compassion in practice. He currently sits on a number of national/international research committees and is an editorial board member of the Journal of Research in Nursing (SAGE).

Outgoing Executive Dean, Thomas Kearns said that Professor White will be “an exceptional addition to the Faculty team and RCSI”.

“Professor White has an extensive track record in successfully managing complex large-scale research and change management projects in the health service, as well as leadership in academic research. He has the experience, competence and commitment to build on the Faculty’s extraordinary growth and achievements to date, and to bring it to the next level in line with RCSI’s own strategic ambition,” he said.

Affirming the welcome and supporting the appointment of Professor White, Dr Mary Boyd, Dean of the Faculty of Nursing & Midwifery commented: “The new Executive Dean position and expected appointment of two Executive Vice-Deans represents a pivotal moment for the Faculty and its expansion. Professor White and the expanded leadership team will enhance the extraordinary growth of the Faculty in recent years under Professor Kearns Stewardship. We really appreciate the tireless work of Prof Kearns and all that he has achieved for the faculty and RCSI. I and the faculty board wish him well in his retirement. ”