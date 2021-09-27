Gorey Little Theatre set to welcome Jake Carter

COUNTRY MUSIC STAR Jake Carter will take to the stage at Gorey Little Theatre on Saturday, October 30.

Having followed in the footsteps of his older brother Nathan, Jake came on to the music scene in 2016 and has been thrilling his fans with TV appearances as well as music hits like “Trouble”, “Take me dancing” and “I won’t be leaving”.

Originally from Liverpool, Carter recently appeared on Celebrity Ultimate Hell Week, was the winner of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars in 2018 and has held a number of roles as an actor.

Chairperson of Gorey Little Theatre Jan Cullen said that having Jake Carter play has been generating a lot of interest.

"We’ve had a huge variety of acts at the theatre since reopening and we’re keen to keep that going. Jake is providing an opportunity for younger audiences to come and enjoy the space and it’s very exciting. Although people may know his older brother, Jake has a huge following and this will be his first time to perform in Gorey Little Theatre”.

Tickets cost €20 (with a €1.50 online booking fee) and are available now on www.gr8events.ie

Doors will open at 7.30 p.m. for an 8 p.m. start and Covid certificates will be checked on entry.