Gorey housing rumours quashed at council meeting

Rumours that Dublin City Council have taken over housing estates in Gorey were quashed at the recent Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District meeting.

Chairperson Councillor Donal Kenny raised the issue at the meeting, seeking clarity from Director of Services Liz Hore on stories he’d been told regarding housing.

"Every second person I am talking to says a crowd of Dublin is moving into a house here and Dublin Corporation have this housing estate,” he said. “Is Dublin getting any housing in Gorey?

Ms Hore said that the question came up when she was housing officer several years ago.

"What I said then still stands. There’s no special deal with Dublin Corporation.”

Cllr Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin said he had also heard the rumour and has clarified that it is an “urban myth”.