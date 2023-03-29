Gorey home sells for almost 40% above guide price in online auction

A SPACIOUS bungalow situated adjacent to Gorey Rugby Club and Naomh Eanna GAA recently sold for almost 40 per cent above the guide price in an online auction.

The Wedge, Clonattin is a large four-bedroom detached residence based on a generous and well-maintained site just one kilometre away from Gorey Main Street. The recent online auction attracted “substantial interest from a range of buyer types” according to property agent Jack Quinn of Quinn Property. Jack added that “almost ten parties registered to bid” on the property that was guided at €230,000.

On the day of the auction, bidding opened at €200,000 before quickly moving along to €270,000. A break was called to take client instructions and the property was declared “on the market” upon the resumption of the auction. This prompted swift bidding with the property reaching €300,000 soon after. A very competitive auction concluded with the hammer falling at €315,000, well in excess of the guide price.

Speaking after the auction, Jack commented that “our client is delighted with the outcome and we are pleased to have delivered such a strong result”.