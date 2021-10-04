Gorey Educate Together pupils support campaign for climate action

STUDENTS and staff at Gorey Educate Together National School recently showed their support for the Fridays For Future climate action campaign.

Taking to the streets of Gorey, the group participated in a march to highlight the need for climate change to be taken seriously.

They held signs in the air and made plenty of noise, being met with support from passing cars and walkers on the way.

Principal Raymond Swan said that the morning started with a speech from two sixth class pupils who played a role in motivating all to take to the streets.

“We had taken part in this during pre-Covid times and it’s something that’s important to the children. Climate justice is something that’s never too far off their radar and we were happy to take this opportunity to take part. The children made lots of colourful signs based on various themes and topics, including reducing litter to saving whales and dolphins, so anyone on the street who saw us definitely got the message.

“We’ll continue to participate in events like these for as long as we continue to see climate injustice and inaction, which we don’t see going away any time soon,” he said.

Fridays For Future is a youth-led movement that began in 2018 after activist Greta Thunberg and others sat in front of the Swedish parliament every school day for three weeks.