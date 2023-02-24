Gorey councillors say Ahare River flooding is causing major road safety issues

A report on the Ahare River flooding may be complete and recommendations made, but the conversation around the issue won’t be drying up any time soon.

At the February meeting of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Council, Councillor Joe Sullivan said that he did not understand how it was permissible to cut a channel at Tacumshane to release excess water but that this same action could not be taken at Ahare. He said that the Ahare River is now turning left and heading north and that associated with this is “a huge issue with sand on the roadway”.

"I’m at a loss and I know this decision is taken at a high level," he said to Coastal Engineer with Wexford County Council, George Colfer. “But why can we have one set of rules at Tacumshane and a completely different set of rules at Kilgorman?”

"Ahare River was managed for years by farmers. We can’t move on it now.”

Mr Colfer said that there are different considerations at Tacumshane and explained the two instances in which the channel is cut there. In March, a channel is cut by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) as a wildlife protection measure. In instances where a property is considered to be at risk, Wexford County Council will cut a channel to release water and this was done two weeks ago, he said.

Mr Colfer went on to say that there is no risk to property at Ahare.

"There is a road safety issue there. That is being addressed,” he said, referring to the plans install a flood warning system to prevent motorists from driving through the deep water. The warning system will see the installation of two signs, one on either approach to the bridge. When water reaches a certain level on the bridge, the lights will flash to warn motorists not to drive on. There is also an add-on option to alert Council staff by text when the road is flooded, and an option to continue to record the river level.

“This is not a road problem. I think its being thrown at roads for lack of interest in doing anything in a meaningful way,” responded Cllr Sullivan.

Mr Colfer said that, while the report did list it as a potential option, there would be “a lot of hurdles” involved in cutting a channel at the Ahare River. At the January meeting, he said that “very stringent environmental legislation” that has been introduced means that what was once carried out in the area is no longer acceptable.

Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin said that locals had been cutting a channel since the 1930s, while Chairperson Councillor Donal Kenny said that local knowledge was “worth listening to”.

At the January meeting, Executive Engineer Joanne Kehoe said that she said she expected work to begin on the installation of the warning system at Ahare in March.