Gorey councillors query fairness of allocations in draft Budgetary Plan for County Wexford

Councillors queried the fairness of the allocations given to each district as Head of Finance at Wexford County Council, Annette O' Neill presented the Draft Budgetary Plan at the October meeting.

Under the plans, Gorey will received €455,000, followed by Wexford with €400,000, Enniscorthy with €358,000, New Ross with €333,000 and Rosslare with €252,000. Ms O’Neill explained that an additional €50,000 from the Local Property Tax would be added to the figure.

Cllr Joe Sullivan queried the fairness of the allocations, noting that the other districts were receiving more per councillor than Gorey.

"I feel, yet again, that Gorey are being left behind shall we say. If the figures were done in relation to income from LPT, it’s probably outstripping any other district,” he added. “I know we’re getting €50,000 but that is neither here nor there. Is that equitable? Not in my book.”

"We’ve always been disproportionally represented financially here," said Cllr Anthony Donohoe. “It’s the same every year and doesn’t seem to change.”

These sentiments were echoed by Cllr Mary Farrell.

"We have a big rural district and highly populated rural areas,” she said. “Every year we're told ‘we will look at it and see what we can do’.

It’s time we stand up and say we’re not happy with the allocation.”

Cllr Diarmuid Devereux said that, with so many houses in North Wexford and the amount of people contributing to property tax, the allocations outlined seemed ‘totally unfair’ Cllr Andrew Donohoe said he agreed with the other councillors in relation to the breakdown of funding.

Ms O’ Neill said pointed out that Gorey was receiving more than other districts in certain areas, such as the community involvement scheme.

"I know we discuss this every year but I don’t think we agreed to go back to the board.”

Chairperson Cllr Donal Kenny noted that Gorey has ten councillors while other districts have just six.

"I know you did your best but sometimes, when we add up the figures, we don’t seem to get as much.”

Cllr Sullivan said that he was ‘a small bit startled’ to hear other councillors say that they had been assured they would be ‘looked after’ in this budget, saying he was not part of any such conversations. His comments were quickly called out by his fellow members and Director of Services Liz Hore, who explained that everything was done in a transparent manner.

“It was pointed out that, because the Gorey-Kilmuckridge district has ten members, it was felt that we needed to review and to see how best we can allocate resources to reflect the population in this district. As you know, the Chief Executive, Head of Finance, Director of Services and District Manager’s doors are always open and this is how we deal with working with the members. A number of the members came and reiterated they would like to see the requirements of the district were reflected in the budget and we said we would go back and see how best we could reflect the issues raised by the members of this district,” said Liz.

We do not conduct ourselves in that manner or do any secret deals, she added.

“It was pointed out that there are two electoral divisions in this district and that’s what makes it fundamentally different,” said Ms O’ Neill. "That’s all.”

Cllr Devereux queried whether €5,000 of the budget could be used to teach people how to evaluate the value of their houses correctly, doubting that there are many properties in the Gorey district valued at less than €300,000.

“We didn’t quite think that as many properties would go into the lowest band,” said Ms O’Neill who said that it is Revenue who is responsible for overseeing how people evaluate their property.

The councillors agreed that the undervaluing of property was a ‘national issue’ that could land people in difficulty going forward. Chairperson Cllr Donal Kenny said that it is worth people getting help with valuing their property as they may be penalised in the long run if they do so incorrectly. Cllr Donohoe said that he think it is important to highlight, not to bring in more money, but because people will ‘get a shock’ in future when they go to sell their property. Ms O’Neill and Ms Hore said the issue could be raised with Revenue.