Gorey councillor welcomes ‘progressive and protective’ budget

Fianna Fáil Councillor for Gorey Andrew Bolger has welcomed measures to “safeguard” families from inflation and a rise in the cost-of-living as part of Budget 2023.

“This is a significant budget of progressive and protective measures in order to safeguard people, families and businesses from cost-of-living shocks while strengthening public services,” said Cllr Bolger. Included in an overall budget of €11bn is a €4.1bn cost of living package which the councillor believes will support those most in need in the coming months.

“Fianna Fáil in Government are in a position to respond aggressively to this crisis because our economy is strong and we have full employment,” he said. “Today, there are more than two-and-a-half million people in employment with 410,000 of those jobs added over the past two years. As a party we are acutely aware of the effect the energy crisis is having on families and businesses across the country. We have listened to people who are really worried about skyrocketing energy bills and believe these substantial measures will support those who need it most and help everyone face these challenges.”

And although people across all facets of life continue to struggle, Cllr Bolger said Fianna Fáil will not be found wanting when it comes to helping the country to emerge from this difficult period.

“Fianna Fáil has always been committed to helping those that need it most and we keenly understand the financial pressures felt by many right now. As a party we will not be found wanting when it comes to helping to alleviate this burden, while constantly looking for further ways to improve the lives of the people of Ireland.”