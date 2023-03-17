Gorey councillor hoping to stretch Esmonde Street regeneration budget to fund clean up of nearby lane

Plans for the regeneration of Esmonde Street may include the clean-up of Esmonde Lane, an area that has been scourged by litter and anti-social behaviour according to local residents.

The €2m allocated to the Esmonde Street regeneration project by Wexford County Council in recent months falls far short of the €4m the Council initially hoped to secure when they applied to the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund. However, while this funding will primarily be used for footpath improvements, drainage and moving services underground, Chairperson of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Council, Cllr Donal Kenny is hopeful some money can be set aside for work at Esmonde Lane. His comments come following an “impromptu emergency meeting” convened by homeowners living near Esmonde Lane in late January, during which they called for the authorities to take action on the anti-social behaviour, littering and noise that has them living in fear in their own homes.

"Hopefully, we can do something with Esmonde Lane. I don’t think it’s going to take huge money to improve it. It is a scourge to the people living there. There’s a lot of anti-social behaviour there, along with litter like bottles, cans and other equipment. If it can be cleaned up and if we could get it lit up a bit, more people will use it and the less undesirables you will have going through. It also gives life to the car park at the Church. We can develop that car park more and make it more user-friendly,” he said.

“Unfortunately, when you start to bury these wires, the budget will be eaten quickly enough but I think it is important to keep a bit of money for Esmonde Lane. I’d be very disappointed if we didn’t get something done with it.”

At December’s meeting, the councillors discussed how they could work with the lower budget for Esmonde Street, and it was determined that the one-way system originally planned for is likely to be abandoned. While the introduction of bicycle lanes was also discussed, Cllr Kenny said this week that he doesn’t envision them being included in the upcoming plans.

The Special Projects Team are preparing drawings of the proposed plan, which will likely be up for discussion at the April meeting of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Council, added Cllr Kenny.