Gorey cleans up in latest IBAL results with most sites surveyed getting top marks

Gorey has been given a position of 12 out of 40 in the latest IBAL Litter League. Stock image

A recent survey by Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) placed Gorey in the 12th spot in the ranking of 40 towns and cities around Ireland, deeming the town ‘cleaner than European norms’.

According to the An Taisce report, there was a ‘definite improvement in the overall presentation and maintenance of the town’ since Gorey was last included in the survey. The installation of barriers at the rear of Gorey Sports and Leisure Centre was noted to have made a difference to the ongoing litter problem there. Initiatives such as Gorey 400, Gorey Pride of Place and Text Hello Gorey were mentioned in the report, as was the newly redeveloped Gorey District Park, Tesco Extra and both the Main Street and Esmonde Street. The recycle facility at Tesco was the only litter blackspot.

In respect of Tesco Extra the judges said that a large expanse of car park as well as areas to the front and side of the supermarket were in excellent order with the exception of some cigarette butts in the car park.

The front of the store was well served by litter bins, there was colourful and attractive bicycle parking, bollards, trolley bays, car park surface/markings and signage were all in good order.

The judges said that Gorey Civic Square was “an exceptionally freshly presented and maintained environment incorporating courthouse, civic offices and library with picnic seating, playground equipment water fountain. It was excellent and spotless throughout.”

The judges were delighted with the progress made at the town park saying: “What a transformation! There have been major works/redevelopment at this park since last included in IBAL survey - it now includes a vast expanse of green space with attractive paving throughout.

“Other elements include Gorey District Park Pond, new PE equipment, planted area with children’s art work. Gorey Park Sports Club building and environs is nearing completion.”

Judges felt that the Courtown Approach Road offers a “lovely, fresh approach to Gorey with a wonderful splash of yellow daffodils close to the picnic area. There were no visible litter issues.”

Esmonde Street had been somewhat littered on previous visits according to judges but this was not the case this time around. “The planter boxes with greenery were a welcome addition. Clearly a careful eye is kept on the detached derelict houses - sites like this can easily become a magnet for litter.”

The only site in Gorey which didn’t get the top litter grade was the recycle facility at Tesco Extra.

Judges said the area “had been cited in many previous IBAL surveys as scoring poorly and things were no different this time around.

“When there are so many different vested interests (i.e. a variety of clothing bank charities and regular bottle/can recycling) where does the ultimate responsibility for this site lie? It wasn’t judge casually littered but subject to dumping, to the rear of some units and to the front of others.

“Some of the dumped items were obscuring the No Dumping signage.”

According to the survey, PPE litter is on the decrease across Ireland, but the prevalence of coffee cups on our streets warrants action such as a levy.

The news was celebrated by Gorey Tidy Towns.

“We’re delighted with our great improvement in the latest IBAL litter survey rankings. In the past, most areas were excellent but a few sites brought us down. Congratulations to all who have helped improve problem areas and to those who help maintain high standards elsewhere.

“Well done to the Council’s street cleaning crew, our Tus and CE workers and volunteers, other volunteers, business owners, residents and schools on their efforts. We ask everyone to continue the good work and to make an extra effort to sweep, clean and keep the town litter free as Tidy Towns judging is currently under way,” said a spokesperson for the group.