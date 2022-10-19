Gorey Civic Centre glows green as Wexford representatives shine a light on mental health

Gorey Civic Centre was glowing green in recent days as a reminder that there is support out there if you’re struggling with your mental health.

Political and community representatives from around Gorey joined together to light up the building and spread the important message as part of World Mental Health Awareness Week. Councillor Andrew Bolger said that the aim of illuminating the building was to shine a light on the importance of reaching out for support if you need it.

“If you have a bad tooth, you go to a dentist. If you have bad mental health, it is important to go to a counsellor or speak with someone about it too,” he said.

While awareness of and conversations around mental health are on the rise, Cllr Bolger said that there are still people suffering in silence.

"I think the stigma is starting to fall away a bit and that’s because of all of the good work done and the many people willing to speak about it, including local people such as Joe Dixon. However, I think some people are still hesitant to reach out for help and these people are suffering in silence,” he said.

As a member Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District Council, Cllr Bolger said it is important for local councillors to shine a light on the topic of mental health and do whatever possible to support members of the community.

"For World Mental Health Day, we lit up the building to let people know we do care about things like this,” he said. “As councillors, we are all very approachable. We understand the trials and tribulations of what life is and we see it week in, week out. We are happy to go for a coffee and speak with someone if they need to chat. If they need services, we can provide them with the information. Whatever they need, it is important that they pick up the phone.”

"This, first and foremost, is what I can do as a councillor to support those who may be struggling.”

Also in attendance at the lighting ceremony was Jackie Fox – the mother of Nicole ‘Coco’ Fox, who died by suicide after suffering relentless bullying online. Since Nicole’s death, Courtown resident Jackie has relentlessly campaigned for additional legislation against online harassment. As a result, the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill – known as ‘Coco’s Law’ – was passed in December 28, 2020. Coco’s Law created two new offences which criminalise the non-consensual distribution of intimate images.