Gorey and Courtown youth organisations honoured by Tusla for investing in children

Linda McCann and Claire Redmond from Tusla present the award to Karen McCann and team.

GOREY AND COURTOWN youth organisations were recognised for their hard work being given an Investing in Children Membership Award by Tusla.

The award recognises and celebrates examples of imaginative and inclusive practice.

For Gorey Youth Needs, the recognition came from the running of illuminate workshops.

Karen McCann of Gorey Youth said that all the team were delighted to receive the award.

“This award recognises and celebrates our achievements and we’d like to say thank you to Linda McCann and Claire Redmond from Tusla who came along to the Premier of the Illumimate Workshop short film project to present the award to group and youth workers, Patricia Salley and myself,” she said.

For the LTI programme in Courtown, it was Riverchapel Youth Group that was recognised.

Yvonne O’Connor of the centre said that with expansion plans for 2022, it was great to be recognised this year for the 14 learners.

“We work closely with Gorey Youth Needs to provide an option for early school leavers. Our work involves engaging them in a practical way and progressing on to employment or alternative education options”.

Tusla say that Investing in Children members are those services that can demonstrate a commitment to dialogue with young people that leads to change, and Tusla is working in partnership with IiC to provide a quality assurance mark, ensuring that the collective voice of children and young people is embedded in rights based practice.

Tusla visited both centres as part of the assessment and spoke to young service users about their experiences.

To find out more about the programme, visit www.tusla.ie.