Gorey and Courtown students join together to celebrate successes at graduation ceremony

Tutors, staff and guests pictured at the Gorey Youth Needs Group's graduation in The Ashdown Park Hotel on Thursday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Sport and Recreation graduates pictured at the Gorey Youth Needs Group's graduation in The Ashdown Park Hotel on Thursday evening. (l to r)- Aisling Kellett and Wade Hansard, Paul Gibson, Carmel Cash, Matt Dunbar, Adam Doyle, Aoibhe Farrell james Wong, Celina Hayden. Pic: Jim Campbell

There were plenty of reasons to celebrate as students from Gorey Youth Needs Group’s training initiatives celebrated their graduation ceremony at the Ashdown Park Hotel recently.

Families, board members and tutors joined together to celebrate the achievements of the students who completed Level 3, 4 and 5 training courses over the past year. 16 students from Courtown Local Training Initiative (LTI) and 17 students from Gorey Youth Training Initiative (GYTI) were presented with certificates on the evening.

"It went really well and everyone had a great evening. It was great to see everyone turning out including families, board members and stakeholders,” said Programme Coordinator, Celina Hayden. “It is the first time we have been able to have a graduation in person since Covid, and the first time doing the graduation with Courtown Training Initiative.”

Former Coordinator of the group, Chris Furlong, returned on the evening to present the certificates. Meanwhile, two students, Ross Sutton from Courtown LTI and Paul Gibson from GYTI, made speeches about their experience of the courses. Presentations were made to Frank Kennedy of WWETB, Mandi Tighe of Gorey Youth Needs Group and Literacy Tutor, Catherine Cleary.

GYTI (Gorey Youth Training Initiative) is a local training initiative offering Level 5 and Level 4 courses in Sport and Computers respectively. Courtown Local Training Initiative is a community-based training initiative offering awards in employability skills. Both are initiatives of Gorey Youth Needs Group – a registered charity funded by TUSLA and resourced from grant opportunities from Government Funding, donations, local fundraising efforts and support from the Community Employment Programme.