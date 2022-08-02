Good day out guaranteed as Castlebridge Show gears up for 80th edition

Launch of the Castlebridge Show Special 80th Anniversary Souviner Programme in The Porter House on Thursday evening. Show Commitee Back; Regina Kehoe, Anne Murphy, Lorraine Neville, Ryan Pollock, Phyllis Gordon, Breeda Conway (Secretary), Alma Roche. Seated; Cllr George Lawlor Chairman Wexford County Council who launched the programme. Cllr Maura Bell Mayor of Wexford, Jimmy Nolan (Show Chairman) and Seamus O'Leary (Programme Editor).

A good old-fashioned day out is guaranteed at the 80th annual Castlebridge Horticultural, Agricultural and Home Industry Show taking place in the local community centre on Sunday, August 14.

The popular show which was first established during World War 11, has survived many challenges in its long history, the most recent being a two-year cancellation due to Covid.

But now the event is back, thanks once again to the loyalty of its exhibitors, stall vendors, visitors, sponsors, judges, committee and voluntary workers who combine to ensure the show’s continuation and success.

People are asked to take note that because the show is being hosted in the smaller venue of Castlebridge Community Centre this year, the number of classes in the schedule has been reduced - the changes can be viewed on the website.

Young and old are encouraged to enter exhibits. All entries must be staged in the Community Centre by 10.30am on show day with an alternative option to arrange exhibits on Saturday evening, August 13 between 7pm and 9pm.

Each exhibit must have a name card provided by the secretary which must be placed face down until judging is concluded. Judging will commence at 11am on show day.

Entries can be made via an online form, by email to castlebridgeshow@gmail.com or by text to the show secretary on 087 6178092 with entry fees paid on the day or by post.

The show opens at 1.45pm and admission for adults is €5 with all children free. St Patrick’s Fife & Drum Band will give a performance at 2.30 pm.

There is no entry fee to the Fancy Dress Parade which will assemble in the show grounds at 3pm. There are two categories – eight years and under and over eight years.

Entries for the dog show will be taken on the day shortly before the event is due to start at 3.15pm.

There is also no entry fee for the Glamorous Granny, Best Dressed Lady and Best Dressed Gentleman competitions with the winners selected from the attendance.

At the launch of the show and a special souvenir programme marking the 80th anniversary, Castlebridge Show chairman Jimmy Nolan paid tribute to all the people down through the years who have contributed in different ways to the success and longevity of the event.

“It is our wish that Castlebridge Show will continue to be successful for many generations to come”, he said, as he thanked the sponsors, exhibitors, committee and volunteers.

"We are grateful to all the people who exhibit their vegetables, fruit, flowers, home baking, crafts, farm crops, dogs etc and to the people who come forward each year to volunteer their services as committee members, show judges and helpers on the day, without such support it would be impossible to run the show.”

The souvenir programme is akin to a parish journal and is packed with historical articles and photographs pertaining to Castlebridge and the show, including “Growing up in Castlebridge in the 30s and 40s’ by James Creane.

Breda Conroy writes about where it all began. The show was set up in 1940 during World War 2, a tough period marked by rations, loss, depression and hard times.

"However, the people of this great parish had great community spirit. Times were tough but the looked out for each other. They worked hard and had to be as self-sufficient as possible.

"Every garden was sown with potatoes and vegetables to sustain the large families. Housewives baked bread every day and cooked meals from the garden produce.

"Householders took pride in their gardens and the wonderful bounty they produced. Back in 1940, local gardeners Patsy Devereux, John Walsh , Matty Murphy senior and others were inspired by the success of Screen Horticultural Show and set about trying to establish a show in Castlebridge.”

The first committee consisted of Patsy Devereux (chairman), John Walsh (treasurer), Mrss Nunn (president), Mrs Bradish and Mrs Bell (vice-presidents), Mrs Dolan (secretary), Mrs O’Brien, Mrs. Roche and Miss Lizzy Murphy.

The first show was held on the first Thursday of September that year in the old schoolhouse, where Castlebridge Hall now stands and attracted 100 entries in 17 classes including vegetables, flowers, brown bread, eggs and honey.

Thursday was chosen as it was a ‘half day’ in Wexford town when all the shops closed at noon. Judging was carried out by Bill Sweeney, Horticultural Advisor with the Committee of Agriculture and Miss Golden, a Home Economics teacher from Wexford.

The winners included Jimmy O Leary, Mike Doyle (hank of onions), Johnnie Redmond, John Walsh, Mrs O’Brien (brown bread) and Miss Walker (cabbages).