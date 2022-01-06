GoFundMe raises €17,000 for those impacted by Christmas Day floods

A fundraiser set up in the wake of the Christmas Day floods has raised almost €17,000 and continues to receive donations from generous members of the public. The floods, which affected homes and businesses across the county, were the worst seen in Wexford in over 50 years and have led council officials to estimate the cost of road repairs at €3.5m. However, in the short-term, the focus of the local community was in assisting those hit hardest by the floods, those whose homes were decimated by waves on water on Christmas Day.

Within hours of the flooding Sinn Féin representative for the Rosslare Local Electoral Area (LEA) Mick Roche had set up a GoFundMe page to help families in need and, at the time writing, it has raised €16,790. Commending the generosity of all those who had donated, the former councillor said the images seen on television and social media on Christmas Day had moved people to contribute in whatever way they could.

“It's a shame that we need to have established the fundraiser at all, but there is some comfort for the flood victims, knowing that so many people are willing to help and support them,” said Mr Roche. “Many people at home on Christmas day viewing the dramatic and devastating scenes via the TV or social media soon arrived at the same conclusion, 'what if this happened to me, what if that was my living room on Christmas morning?' and from that point on there has been overwhelming support to get these flood victims back into warm, dry homes. It's amazing to see.”

In the aftermath of the flooding Mr Roche, accompanied by his party colleagues, purchased and distributed coal for people whose heating systems were damaged in flood as a means to dry out their homes. “It's clear the volume of work they face is massive, and we will do everything we can to support them,” said Mr Roche. Donations have ranged from €5 and €10 right up to donations in the hundreds of euros, and each and every donation is greatly appreciated by this community. As we now draw the fundraiser to a close, myself and the other community volunteers involved will begin to organise the best way to use and distribute these funds fairly to those who need them the most.”

Given the severity of the flooding there were, at one point, very real concerns about loss of life or serious injury to those caught in the worst of the storms. However, with no fatalities recorded, Mr Roche praised all those within the emergency services for their efforts on Christmas Day and in the period since.

"This community and the county owes a great deal of thanks to the men and women from the Irish Coast Guard volunteers both in Kilmore Quay and Rosslare - Carnsore Units as well as Fethard RNLI, the crew on Rescue 117 and all others who answered the call over the Christmas period, from the Wexford Fire Services and Gardaí to Civil Defence, The support and reassurance that these brave staff members and volunteers offer our county is second to none,” he said.

To donate visit GoFundMe and search ‘Flood relief Rosslare LEA’.