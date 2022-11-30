GoFundMe campaign for boy attacked by dog in County Wexford raises over €105,000

THE GoFundMe campaign that was started in support of the 9-year-old schoolboy from Enniscorthy who was savagely attacked by a dog at the weekend has already raised over €105,000.

Alejandro Miszan was attacked in the Old Forge Road area of Enniscorthy at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, while playing with friends.

The dog that attacked him, a pitbull, was subsequently put down. A man was arrested in relation to the incident on Tuesday morning and is being questioned in Enniscorthy Garda Station. However, enquiries are ongoing to ascertain whether the man was the actual owner of the dog or now.

A source said that in the interim, the woman who was living in the house where the man was arrested and where the dog at the centre of the attack was being kept, has vacated the property.

It’s believed the woman handed over the house voluntarily and has now left the area where the incident occurred, and where tensions were high in the wake of the dog attack.

Inspector Syl Hipwell said as a result of investigations into the incident a man in his 30s was arrested at around 10.15 a.m. on Tuesday. A number of gardaí are believed to have been involved in the arrest.

There were reports that the dog may have been involved in a similar attack a number of days before Sunday’s incident, however, Superintendent Denis Whelan said it remains unclear if it was the same dog or not.

“We don’t know if it was the same dog or not,” he said. Supt Whelan also said there needs to be a change in legislation to deal with such incidents.

"People should have to apply for a special licence to have these types of dogs much in the same way a person has to apply for a gun licence,” he said.

Meanwhile, the fundraising campaign can be accessed on the GoFundMe page under the tab ‘Just Playing With His Friends’.