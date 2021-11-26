Give him a dig out: public vote could see Eoin crowned world Excavator Hero 2021

WEXFORD could have its newest world champions within the coming days if the aspirations of a young dad from the Ballagh area are realised.

Eoin O’Connor is in the running for the the title of Excavator Hero 2021, having been handpicked by Rototilt to compete against eleven other expert digger drivers from all over the world.

Out of that 12, Eoin is now in the final three and will be going up against the other finalists from Canada and Belgium.

The machines involved in the competition are specialist pieces of equipment and all of the operators are experts in their field.

Eoin said his selection for the competition came about almost by chance.

"I used to video myself driving the digger anyway and I have two kids at home and they were on to me to put a video up on Tik Tok,” he said.

"I then put a video up on Facebook and Instagram and it got a lot of views and then Rototilt contacted me and invited me to participate in the competition,” he added.

Eoin said that prior to Rototilt contacting him, he wasn’t even aware there was a competition for digger operators such as him.

Working for John Ormonde Wexford Sand, Eoin’s work usually involves building horse gallops and arenas.

However, for the moment he has his sights fixed firmly on the competition which involves people going online and voting for their favourite video out of the three finalists.

"The overall winner will get flown out to Germany to the biggest construction show in Europe,” said Eoin.

While that would be a great prize to win, Eoin said capturing the title of Excavator Hero 2021 would be a massive thing for him personally.

Voting in the competition will end on Monday, November 29.

To vote for Eoin’s video click HERE.