Gerry Breen, former editor of the People Newspapers in Wexford, has died

The death has taken place of (Gerard) Gerry Breen, former editor of the People Newspapers in Wexford and of Ireland’s Own magazine.

Mr Breen of Rocksborough, Wexford died suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday at the age of 88. He had collected his weekly copy of the Wexford People from the newspaper’s front office in Rowe Street on Tuesday as usual.

Gerry began working in the People Newspapers as a young reporter in the mid-1950s, when it was a privately owned firm and he later became a sub-editor and then assistant editor to the late Tom Fane, before taking on the role of editor prior to Independent Newspapers purchasing the company in the early 1970s.

He finished his career as the editor of Ireland’s Own and following his retirement, he continued writing articles for the magazine up to late last year.

During his working life in journalism, Gerry witnessed the transformation of the newspaper and print industry from the time of hot metal, which had been in use for hundreds of years, right through to computerisation, including the switch from broadsheet to tabloid and the then revolutionary replacement of adverts on the front page by news headlines around 1970.

Following his retirement, he compiled and edited the journal of Rosslare Historical Society.

He was involved in the Catholic Boy Scouts of Ireland as a boy and later was a member of the committee that established the CBSI premises in Clifford Street, Wexford.

Gerry is survived by his beloved wife Marie; his children Áine, Colm, Ciarán, Nollaig, Brendan and Carol, his grandchildren, his brother Laurence and by his extended family and many friends.

His funeral Mass will take place in Bride Street Church, Wexford on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Ibar’s Cemetery, Crosstown.