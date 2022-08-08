Georgina and Robert make history as they marry in New Ross GAA club

29/7/2022 First wedding in Geraldine O'Hanrahan's GAA clubhouse, GAA fans Georgina Haberlin from Charleton Hill and Robert Finn from Dunbrody, Campile showing their skills.. Photo; Mary Browne

The first wedding ceremony at the Geraldine O’Hanrahan GAA clubhouse in New Ross saw one of the club’s biggest fans, Georgina Haberlin and Robert Finn declare their undying love for each other in front of a 135-strong crowd.

Having met while working in Lake Region in 2018, the couple hit it off and were engaged in early March 2020.

When their plans to have the ceremony at Dunbrody Abbey – close to where Campile man James hails from – were thwarted, Georgina came up with the idea of the clubhouse where she is very active in the camogie teams.

Rugby mad James said although he isn’t a big GAA fan, Georgina more than makes up for the both of them in her enthusiasm for all things GAA.

When the big day arrived the bride and groom got into the spirit of things and were the best dressed duo to ever line out at the Geraldine’s!

"We got the weather and everything was absolutely perfect,” Georgina said.

"There were a few shots going in, it was all great fun. When I was younger I played camogie for a while but then the camogie section stopped.

"I went back in 2015 for a few years and I’m now part of the camogie committee and help out with training. The club is a big part of my life. I’m a big Ger head and the club were absolutely brilliant, especially Rosie Carroll and James O’Reilly.”

All of the photos were taken at the clubhouse where celebrant Linda Grace commented that it was her first time celebrating a marriage at a GAA clubhouse.

With the help of her brother Nicky, the clubhouse was painted for the occasion.

"It was a very personal ceremony. Both families jumped in and helped out,” Georgina said, adding that everyone retired to the Rhu Glenn for food and drinks afterwards.

The couple have been celebrating their honeymoon with stops at Fota Island Resort in Cork and in Galway city.