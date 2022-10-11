Georgian country home in Wexford with 14 bedrooms on 82 acres on the market for €975,000

There are 14 bedrooms at Kilmannock House in Campile, Co Wexford.

One of the reception rooms at Kilmannock House in Campile, Co Wexford.

A magnificent 18th century Georgian residence on 82 acres near Campile in south west Wexford with 14 bedrooms, a grand reception hall and wine cellar is to be sold by public auction on October 28 with a guide price of €975,000.

Kilmannock House is being sold by the current occupants, the Barnwell family, who have decided to downsize from the 20,000 square feet property which is in need of modernising and investment.

The generous accommodation includes a grand hall, drawing room, dining room, sitting room, study, a servants’ quarters in the basement accessed by a separate staircase, laundry room, linen room, pantry and scullery.

The five-bay, three-storey over basement property with Doric columns sits on 82.5 acres including seven acres of woodland and there is an array of outbuildings and sheds.

Kilmannock House will be sold by public auction and online on Friday, October 28 at 3pm at the offices of Sherry Fitzgerald Radford, if not previously sold.

Auctioneer John Radford said the property is structurally very sound with a new roof having been erected 20 years ago but the guiding price which represents “great value” reflects the fact that it is in need of modernisation.

"At 20,000 square feet, it’s a vast property. There hasn’t been a house like this on the market in Wexford since Loftus Hall. It was a proper gentry home back in the day.

"We have good viewings going on at the moment, with interest in the property from a farming point of view, from a living point of view and as a tourism opportunity.”

Kilmannock House is described in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage (NIAH) as an important component of the later 18th century domestic built heritage of south County Wexford, succeeding an earlier house built in 1735 with a deliberate alignment making the most of panoramic vistas overlooking the meandering Campile River with the medieval Dunbrody Abbey as a picturesque eye-catcher in the near distance.

According to the NIAH, aspects of the composition clearly illustrate the continued development or improvement of the country house following its sale in 1862 by George Powell Houghton (1816-63) through the Encumbered Estates Court. The house has subsequent connections to Maurice Wilson Knox, the Barrett-Hamilton family and the Barnwell family.