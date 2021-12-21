Gaynors Pub closes until February as restrictions mean trading is ‘just not viable’

WITH many publicans anxiously awaiting a government announcement on what supports are going to be offered to the hospitality sector following the latest Covid restrictions imposed on them, John and Annette Gaynor have already deemed the situation “unworkable” and have opted to close Gaynor’s Pub until February.

For John, the writing was on the wall from early on. With case numbers growing and whispers of restrictions ahead of the official announcement by the Taoiseach, he proactively reached out to his suppliers to cancel his orders for Christmas stock.

"With the latest restrictions, we figured, how many busy days can we possibly have over the next few weeks,” he said. “You’ll get Christmas Eve, Stephen’s Day, New Years Eve and then what? In January we’ll have nothing. It’s a quiet month at the best of times. It just wouldn’t be viable and that’s why we decided to close up.”

Frustrations over the 8 p.m. closing time have been evident in the sector. For some, it was nearly worse than the 5 p.m. closing time as it made publicans feel like they just might be able to turn a profit.

"Well 8 p.m. might be grand for this week,” John said. “Lads will come in from 5 p.m. or so until 8 p.m. You’ll have lads home from college and that type of thing. The workers won’t make it out though. But then where does it leave us in January? The way things are going, lads will be out the door of the pub at 8 p.m. and straight down to Dunnes and Tesco to pick up some cans to go to a house somewhere.”

At Gaynor’s, the plan is still very much to be ready to open again at the end of January, but John is concerned about whether the restrictions will actually be lifted by then or not. In the meantime, it will be a quieter Christmas for he and Annette, but they are looking forward to spending some time with family and recharging after what’s been a difficult year. They wished to thank all of their customers for their support in recent months and look forward to welcoming them back in February.