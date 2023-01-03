Gardaí still seeking to track teen missing from Bridgetown

Daniel O'Mahony who is still missing from Bridgetown, Co Wexford.

GARDAÍ are still trying to establish the whereabouts of a 16 year-old boy who went missing from Bridgetown, three days after a national missing persons alert was issued.

Daniel O’Mahony was last seen in Bridgetown on December 30, prompting gardaí to make the public appeal the day after.

He is described as being 6ft in height, of medium build with short dark hair and brown eyes.

Sources within Wexford gardaí strongly suspect that Daniel may have travelled to Co Cork and they are liaising with their colleagues there in a bid to track down the teenager.

Although gardaí seem relatively confident that Daniel is safe somewhere in Cork, they are anxious to definitively locate him and are asking any member of the public with information to get in touch by calling Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.