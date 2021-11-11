Gardaí seize over €35k in drugs and cash in operation across Co Wexford

Drugs and cash seized by Gardaí across Co Wexford as part of 'Operation Tara'.

GARDAÍ in the Wexford Division have dealt a significant blow to the sale and supply of drugs locally, seizing over €35,000 in drugs and cash in an operation that spread right across the county.

Conducted over the weekend, ‘Operation Tara’ saw a number of searches undertaken across Co Wexford under warrants issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act. The searches were carried out by the Divisional Drug Unit with support from Detective and Uniform Units.

At a property in Bree, approximately €20,000 worth of cannabis was seized and a male was arrested at the scene and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

In Oulart, Gardaí swooped on a property, discovering €3,000 in cash, €3,000 worth of the drug Clephedrone and approximately €2,000 worth of Diazepam. Again a male was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

In Wexford town, gardaí seized approximately €600 worth of cannabis, while in New Ross gardaí uncovered €9,000 worth of cocaine, cannabis and tablets. A female was detained under Section 4 once again.

The seizures are being regarded as a major blow to criminality across the county, as Gardaí continue to target the sale and supply of drugs right across Wexford.