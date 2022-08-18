Gardaí seek public’s assistance tracing two teenage girls missing from Wexford

GARDAÍ in Wexford are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of two 15 year-old girls who have been missing since Saturday evening.

Charli and Ruby McGlynn were last seen in the Bridgetown area at approximately 6.30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.

Charli is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a black hoody, black shorts and black shoes with white laces.

Ruby is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes and when last seen, she was wearing a white singlet with a pink flower on the front, grey shorts and flip-flops.

Both Charli and Ruby are known to frequent the Blanchardstown area of Dublin. Anyone with information on Charli and Ruby's whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.