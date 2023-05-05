Gardaí seek help to find missing teenage girl last seen in Wexford

Mary Shantel Connors (16) was last seen in Wexford town on bank holiday Monday, May 1.

Gardaí in Portlaoise are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl last seen in Co Wexford.

Mary Shantel Connors who was last seen in Wexford town on Monday last, May 1.

Mary is described as being approximately 5 feet 6 inches in height with a slight build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Mary Shantel Connors (16) was last seen in Wexford town on bank holiday Monday, May 1.

When last seen, Mary was wearing a black Adidas jacket, blue ripped jeans and black Nike runners.

Anyone with information on Mary's whereabouts is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.