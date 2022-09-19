Gardaí seek assistance in tracing missing Wexford teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Jim Bob McDonagh, who is missing from his home in Wexford town since last Thursday.

He was last seen at 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 15.

Jim Bob is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with a broad build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit, black t-shirt and a black gilet jacket.

Jim Bob is known to frequent the Santry area in Dublin.

Anyone with information on Jim Bob’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.